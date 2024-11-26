FAYETTE — The Fayette Central School board of directors met Nov. 19 to address budget concerns and review updates from Superintendent and Principal Courtney Lyons on three facility-related projects aimed at improving student well-being and school infrastructure.

Board Chair Nancy Cronin raised concerns about the removal of the “principal’s line” from the budget several years ago, which had previously allowed principals to address student and staff needs.

“There was something called the principal’s line, and the principal line’s job was to do things like, when a kid comes in and needs something, they have money to be able to pay for it,” Cronin said. “What I learned since that time is that staff has taken it out of their pockets. And that is not something that I think is appropriate.”

Cronin emphasized the need to reinstate the line during finance discussions. “The need of our children is more and more, and you can’t just turn away from some of these things,” she said. “But I do not believe it should come out of staff pay.”

Lyons provided updates on three requests for proposals [RFPs] aimed at improving facilities and addressing student needs.

The first RFP focuses on constructing an outdoor classroom structure. “We are looking to create a space for students during recess time but also for teachers during class time to go out and use,” Lyons said. “This structure would give students a place where they can sit, read, draw, or play games with their peers. They’re not all looking to run around or play sports, so this provides another option.”

Advertisement

Lyons highlighted the potential long-term benefits of the space. “Over time, we could build up this area to include gardening or science activities,” she said. “It’s not just for recess, it’s about creating a dynamic learning environment outdoors.”

The second RFP concerns the installation of a fence along the playground’s perimeter to enhance safety. “This project is also funded by our bipartisan grant, which focuses on student safety and well-being,” Lyons said.

The third RFP focuses on replacing the back gym roof, which has been plagued by issues with defective BP shingles.

“Last year, we noticed water leaking over the gym stage area, and when we looked, you could see there were rotten trim boards,” Lyons said. “We thought once it was repaired this summer some of the problem would be solved, but this fall we’ve seen more water.”

Lyons emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution. Lyons said they’ve had roofing companies come out, and it looks like the current shingles have failed again. “The back gym roof has to be fully replaced,” she said. “The shingles have to be taken off, and then we will have further conversation about our whole roof.”

The board will review quotes for the projects at its next meeting and continue discussions on facility improvements and budget planning.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link