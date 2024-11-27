Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. The Essentials Closet is open the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the fourth Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In November, the Essentials Closet will not be open on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. In December, the closet will be open Dec. 9. It will not be open Dec. 25. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 will not be serving a meal for Friday, Nov. 29 so that our crew can spend the holiday with their family. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all and again thanks so much for your continued support.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Warming center

WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will host a welcome and warming center on Wednesday mornings, twice a month from 10 to 2 p.m. The WWW, as it is known, will take place on the first and third Wednesdays throughout the winter. The WWW, standing for Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, will be a time for socializing, working on projects, or puzzles or games, and will have soup and snacks. Everyone is welcome, there is no fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Thanksgiving



MADRID TOWNSHIP — A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid Township, 10 a.m. Nov. 28. All are welcome. The “Church in the Wildwood” located at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps. This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday – the freedom to worship where and how we wish. Deborah Bliss Bujnocki from New Vineyard will be delivering the message. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous [NA] meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

