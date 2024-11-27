FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening agreed by consensus to continue exploring a new state program that could pay to improve pedestrian safety at downtown crosswalks.

Selectmen were given an overview of a site visit of downtown crosswalks by Maine Department of Transportation and town officials on Nov. 14 by Town Manager Erica LaCroix and Public Works Director Phil Hutchins.

The site visit came about following the death of Robert J. Leso of Chesterville while trying to cross the street by Dunkin Donuts and the Farmington Post Office on Nov. 4. Since then, the town has blocked the parking space on either side of the road to improve visibility.

Five representatives from Maine Department of Transportation, Police Chief Kenneth Charles, Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy, Hutchins, Public Works Foreman Jim Kiernan and LaCroix were present. Recommendations from the visit include:

• Adding curb extensions (bump outs) to reduce distance/time for pedestrians in the street and improve visibility.

• Decreasing the angle of the crossing to a right-angle.

• Raising the crossing to encourage lower speeds and elevate the pedestrian which creates better visibility.

“We broached this the other night with the (Downtown) TIF meeting,” LaCroix said. “There are some options that we could do there that aren’t going to cost a ton of money.”

Village Partnership Initiative (VPI), a fairly new state program, will provide match funding, LaCroix said.

During the site visit up to $50,000 was mentioned, but it may be more, Hutchins noted.

The funding would enable visibility and safety improvements, LaCroix said. Doing those first is expected to push planned paving to 2027, she noted.

MDOT gave recommendations on site, Hutchins said. “They mentioned the Village Partnership Initiative which is similar to Municipal Partnership Initiative (MPI),” he noted. “This qualifies for downtowns, for historical villages, so there is a lot of money in the pot. This program has only been out since 2022 so it is fairly new. I don’t believe there is a maximum like the $1.25 million for MPI.”

VPI will cover where MPI ends at South St., will continue from Front St. all the way to Box Shop Hill, Hutchins said. The program is for economic enhancements, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, he noted. New sidewalks and better lighting are possible projects, he stated.

“It is the same process to apply for this as the MPI,” Hutchins said. “Since there are not many communities applying for VPI, we were encouraged to apply for it. This will cover Main Street and Broadway, all of the downtown. It is similar to MPI but there is going to be some more historical applications in the process, some historical research on this, some pedestrian data as well.”

Chair Joshua Bell asked if moving the crosswalk from its current location by Dunkin Donuts had been mentioned. His thought was to move it closer to The Pierce House and Franklin Savings Bank where parallel parking is used. “If on the north side, closer to the Post Office, there would be a whole driveway space, a lot of visibility there,” he said. “On the other side there is just parallel parking. It would involve moving lights.”

“People would have to walk a half block down, don’t do that now, Selectman Dennis O’Neil said.

The crosswalk provides less visibility headed south with diagonal parking, Bell noted. Farmington has been fortunate, Paul Mills looked it up, the last pedestrian fatality was in 1937, he said.

Moving the crosswalk was discussed, those from MDOT agreed it would create more problems than it solved, LaCroix stated. Expanding the sidewalk out further into the road would address the diagonal parking issue, she noted.

Bell asked how snow removal would be affected with bump outs.

There are different patterns, Hutchins said. One raises the crosswalk, the other moves the blinking signs out into the street so they aren’t behind vehicles and pedestrians standing in a different pattern out in the road, he noted.

Selectman Byron Staples plows near the Broadway crosswalk, wasn’t sure how that would affect turning with a plow.

When asked, Hutchins said there were not a lot of suggestions for the Broadway crosswalk near Renys.

More lighting to make it more visible was one suggestion, LaCroix said. She suggested holding a meeting with stakeholders to let them ask questions, raise their concerns and preferences. It is not their decision, but would keep them in the loop, she noted.

“My focus is all about safety,” LaCroix said.

“At least with the grant money it makes sense,” Staples said. “No matter what we do it makes sense for us to go forward and at least investigate it further.”

