FARMINGTON — At the Nov. 12 Select Board meeting, the cost of living adjustment [COLA] for town employees was discussed with a decision to be made at the next board meeting.
In her report, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said, “Rather than a COLA this year I am conducting a salary study which I expect to result in modest increases in most cases. We are attempting to offset these costs somewhat by leveraging staff vacancies where it’s reasonable to do so.”
Pay for some staff is low, for others it is not, based on initial looks at the salary study, LaCroix noted. For employees whose wages won’t be adjusted based on the study findings, she proposed a 2% COLA. “The CPI [consumer price index] is 3.4 right now,” she noted. The COLA would ensure those not getting a pay adjustment don’t get left out, she added.
Selectman Byron Staples liked the either/or option.
Selectman Dennis O’Neil said he had no problem supporting a 3% COLA, which other communities are providing.
Selectman Matthew Smith supported that as well. Deciding sooner gives department heads time to work on their budgets, he added.
In other business, the date of March 24 was approved for the annual town meeting to be held at the Community Center.
It was noted nomination papers for elected positions will be available Dec. 16 and due back by Jan. 29, 2025.
