CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Narrow Gauge Pathway. which was officially opened again to the public on Nov. 19, has an interesting history with efforts being undertaken to make it even better.

According to a July 31, 2020 article in The Times Record, “The trail follows the former Kingfield and Dead River Railroad bed used to convey logs to a sawmill situated in Bigelow at the northern terminus of the railway in the early 20th century. Two-foot narrow gauge tracks were chosen instead of the standard size because they were easier to build and less expensive. An added benefit, the smaller locomotives were able to operate more efficiently in the rugged mountainous terrain. Passengers and freight were also transported on the once-bustling train system. Disuse resulted in the discontinuance of the railroad in 1927. The town of Carrabassett Valley constructed the pathway in 2001.”

The train stopped right behind where the town office is now, Deb Bowker, Carrabassett Valley recreation director said.

“So when I came back to town, because I worked through college here at Sugarloaf, I worked on the gondola while I was going to school at UMF for outdoor recreation and I worked for the forest service for years,” Bowker said. “I came back in 2000 and in 2000-2001 prior to that, the town had been talking about working with the Penobscot and having the access, which they granted us the deed to to utilize the pathway. We were making a decision as to how it was going to be utilized for a multi-use purpose trail.”

Bowker said it was a lengthy process. “There was about a year and a half of public hearings and surveys,” she noted, “And I was the person that was able to sort out those surveys when I first came back on board. I helped with the project for a year prior to the recreation department [being formed].”

Some community members wanted asphalt for multipurpose use, others wanted stone dust and some people didn’t want anything, she stated. “But when all was said and done, the stone dust was the option that the taxpayers decided on. It was the best possible environmental choice,” Bowker said. “I think I counted close to 700 surveys. So that was pretty fascinating.”

The Department of Transportation facilitated that large grant project, they were amazing to work with on the town’s behalf, she noted. “It was phenomenal how that project evolved over a period of pretty much a year, and then prior to, a few years before that,” Bowker said. “It’s just continued to blossom with Nordic, with all the multi-use, fat tire for winter biking. We have developed the side trails. We have the partnership with Sugarloaf. Part of the trails up there we have the easements.”

Bowker said the four party partnership has been beyond amazing. “It just continues to get better and better with all the partners,” she stated. “The mountain bike club has made a huge impact keeping everybody together to make the projects all work. It’s unbelievable the way we have the resources.”

Bowker said work with DOT is going on now regarding safety issues near the Outdoor Center. “Route 27 is a major truck route and it’s going to get busier when the border crossing gets rebuilt,” she noted.

“It’s extraordinary, it just keeps getting better,” she added.

Interesting story

Following the ribbon cutting on Nov. 19 which officially reopened the pathway, one of the attendees shared an encounter on the pathway.

“I am just relaying something I actually witnessed yesterday on this trail that was very, very cool,” the man [who didn’t wish to be identified] said. “So I went up, I was up in Campbell Field and I was running north on the trail. A lot of people run and hike and bike on this trail. I’m running up on the north end of the trail, and I get up there about a mile, and I see this guy, he’s got a cane.”

The man with the cane turned around, looked back, looked like he wanted to talk, the man said. He thought, “Wow, this guy is old, he’s got the cane. I said, ‘Hi, how are you,’ asked him how old he was. He says ‘I am 88’ but that is not the punchline.”

The hiker is from Waterville, comes to the pathway two or three times a week, said he loves this trail, the tale continued. “We talked a little bit more,” the teller noted.

The hiker works at Walmart, does four, four-hour shifts a week, the teller shared.

“It’s his happy place,” a lady listening exclaimed.

His shift is from four to eight, so he was on his way to get in his Jeep parked in Campbell Field, according to the storyteller. “He was telling me how he went up to Baxter State Park this summer, he loves the Narrow Gauge Pathway,” he said. “Isn’t that a cool story?”

