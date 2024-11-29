Sales

PHILLIPS — Christmas vendor fair is Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. FMI call Amanda Viles at 207-678-2665 or 207-265-6162.

PHILLIPS — There will be a children’s Christmas shopping day Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St, for children living in Phillips, Strong, Avon and Madrid Township. FMI call Joyce Potter at 207-639-5811.

Party

CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Town Children’s Christmas Party will be on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Chesterville Town Hall on 409 Dutch Gap Road from 2-4 p.m. There will be crafts, cookie decorating, story time, and Santa Claus. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

Breakfast

JAY — VFW auxiliary in Jay will be hosting its annual children’s breakfast with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Post. Please join us for a sausage and pancake breakfast, including mini muffins and donuts and Grinch fruit, and plenty of strawberries and cream for the pancakes. Hot chocolate and juice wll also be available. We will be helping the children make treat bags and filing them to take home with them. Don’t forget to put your name in for the door prize. After breakfast please stop by Saint Rose Community Building for some holiday shopping for the family. They’ll be waiting for you.

Wonderland

PHILLIPS — Come celebrate the season at the Winter Wonderland on Dec. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St. FMI call Becky Phelps at 207-491-5431.

