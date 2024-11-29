WILTON — After making jewelry from Maine gems for the past 34 years, Ron Gelinas will close his retail shop Christmas Eve to focus on his online business.

The owner of Mainestone Jewelry at 346 Main St. said he started collecting minerals when he was a kid growing up outside of Boston.

After breaking his back working in construction, he began making jewelry with Maine gems in 1990.

He studied for a year with the late Addison Saunders of Ellsworth, a master jeweler.

“I started learning to make jewelry and cut stones for jewelry,” the 74-year-old said. “I’ve always specialized in Maine gems. I also cut other material.”

Tourmaline is one of his favorites to work with, along with Maine amethyst, aquamarine and other local gems.

“I’ve always liked to make things with my hands,” he said.

He looks at a pile of gemstones and loose gold to see what will work in his designs.

“I just try to come up with a pleasing design,” the goldsmith said.

He said he and his wife, Cindy, “have always liked unusual jewelry.”

It is evident looking around the shop. There are pendants and earrings made from 2,000-year-old glass. There are earrings, bracelets and pendants made of fossilized dinosaur bone.

Then there is the blueberry stone jewelry made of blue azurite from K2 Mountain, the second highest in the world spanning Pakistan and China.

Repairs are a big part of the business, he said.

As Gelinas talks about the gems and jewelry, a woman entered the store with a broken ring. Gelinas promised to fix it.

A short time later, another woman arrived and Gelinas handed her a packet of jewelry he had repaired for her.

He started his business at his home in 1990 and credits his success to his wife, who does the bookkeeping and works in the shop at times.

She does pearl stringing, he said.

“She is great at that. I never had the patience,” he said.

“I would never have been as successful it if wasn’t for my wife,” Gelinas said.

In 1998 they opened a storefront on Front Street in Farmington and in 2004 they opened a store on Broadway in Farmington. They set up their retail business in Wilton in 2021.

As he prepares to close the store, Gelinas said, “I am going to miss the customers. Everyone is so nice.”

Some of them he has had for more than 30 years and now their children are coming in.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all my customers, business owners, and employees over the years for their support,” Gelinas said.

“We will be closing one door and opening another at this stage,” he said.

