A Farmington sidewalk plow lies on its side Monday afternoon on state Route 4 near the intersection with Fyfe Road in Farmington. The driver, Louis Camacho, 41, of Farmington suffered a hand injury. The machine, which is an older one, had minor damage, and not enough to put in a insurance claim, Public Works Director Phil Hutchins said Tuesday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
