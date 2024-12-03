LIVERMORE — Two events planned for this weekend at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center [The Norlands], 290 Norlands Rd., are sure to get people in the holiday spirit.

For the 51st year, The Norlands will be hosting its traditional Christmas at Norlands event Saturday, Dec, 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the second year, the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold its Olde Fashioned Christmas at The Norlands Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, from 12-2 p.m.

The Norlands will have two new things this year, Ashley Heyer, president, told the Livermore Falls Advertiser on Nov. 29.

“It is free this year thanks to our sponsors Ameriprise Financial, Vortex and Otis Federal Credit Union,” Heyer said. “We are waiting to hear, there is supposed to be one more.”

At press time on Monday, Dec. 2, no additional information on the fourth sponsor had been provided.

“Also new this year we will be having Carolyn’s Country Closet,” Heyer noted Friday. “You get to dress up in 19th century clothing and take photos. They can be taken in the sleigh, for example.”

There will be free hot cocoa and the popular cookie walk will return where for $5 visitors can choose from a variety of cookies. “We are so honored to have sponsors this year to make it possible for the whole community to attend,” Heyer stated. “So we will be making extra cookies for the cookie walk.”

For a $5 fee chili or corn chowder with a choice of biscuit or corn bread will be served in the farmer’s cottage throughout the day Saturday as well as Friday evening, Heyer said. There will also be a special quilt raffle to benefit The Norlands, she stated. Cash is preferred, she noted.

The Norlands will offer tours of the mansion during its event Saturday. “Willie Irish will be telling stories of Livermore in the men’s parlor,” Heyer said. “We are going to be making Christmas cards and other Christmas things. We have got a big day of fun for families. Lots of crafts for the kids and in the big kitchen.”

The Norlands is looking forward to the community coming to enjoy the activities, Heyer noted. “Santa Claus will be here, other things may be offered in the mansion,” she said. “It’s still cold so it just depends on the weather.”

“It should be a really fun time, Heyer stated. “Hopefully this snow will still be on the ground. It should make it pretty.”

For more information on The Norlands annual Christmas event, visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/washburnnorlands.

A Spruce Mountain choir will be coming in to sing at 4:30 p.m. Friday during the chamber event, Heyer said.

The name of the chamber event has been changed to 7th Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas at The Norlands, other than that the same things will be found, Courtney Michaud, chamber vice-chair said Nov. 25. “The trees will be set up in the barn,” she noted. “All of our trees were sold – 15 organizations. All five wreaths sold.”

The trees were again donated by Moose Hill Christmas Trees in Fayette, Michaud stated. According to the chamber’s registration form, tree sponsorship and choice of charity to support was $75 while wreath sponsorship and charity choice was $50.

Visitors purchase $1 raffle tickets to try their luck at winning a tree. The money represented by each ticket will support the non-profit or entity chosen by the group decorating that tree. The winning tickets will be drawn later Sunday.

As it has done in previous years, Livermore Public Library will again offer “trees” made from books and other items associated with the selected theme to support the library. Michaud said there will be three to choose from this year.

For more information on the chamber’s event visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=jay-livermore-livermore%20falls%20chamber%20of%20commerce.

“We are excited to welcome people back to The Norlands,” Heyer said.

