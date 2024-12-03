CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board recently met to address issues ranging from road repairs and waste management to budget planning for the coming year. Chair Eric Hilton emphasized the importance of resident engagement in town decisions during the meeting.

A resident raised concerns about a culvert removed from Chesterville Hill Road in front of their property, citing confusion about why it was taken out if it wasn’t immediately being replaced. “I guess I don’t understand why you would take out a culvert if you don’t have one to put back,” the resident said at the Nov. 21 meeting.

Hilton explained that the town had not allocated funds for the culvert but assured the resident that it would be addressed soon. “We haven’t allocated money for that. We don’t have that type of budget,” Hilton said. “But can we do it? We can do it.”

Hilton added that work on the culvert is scheduled, weather permitting. He also highlighted the road crew’s efforts, noting that 30 to 40 culverts have been replaced on Chesterville Hill Road as part of preparation for paving next year.

In other business, Hilton shared that E.L. Vining & Son donated a truckload of special dirt for the town’s baseball field. “It’s a gift, and it will really help improve the field,” he said.

The board also discussed the upcoming transition to Casella Waste Systems for trash collection services, with the current contract with Archie’s Inc. ending Dec. 31. Hilton noted that the new agreement includes provisions for holiday schedule adjustments and better communication with residents. Flyers outlining the changes will be mailed to residents and posted online.

Budget meetings are set to begin Dec. 3, with the board planning to review department budgets one at a time to streamline the process. “The goal is not to have a trillion meetings,” Hilton said. Residents are encouraged to attend those meetings and participate in discussions about funding priorities.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m., with an executive session preceding it at 6:15 p.m.

