LIVERMORE FALLS — Children ages four to twelve can do their own holiday shopping on Saturday. Dec 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Livermore Falls First Baptist Church.

The church will have plenty of donated items, all $1 and under, for children to browse and buy, allowing them to give gifts to family members. During the event, family members will be offered cookies and coffee while they wait for their children to shop. This allows children to shop for surprise gifts for their families. Volunteers at the event will be available to assist children with their shopping and others will be able to wrap their gifts for them if they’d like.

According to New York University’s Early Childhood Education program Director Erin O’Connor, gift-giving encourages communication, empathy, and gratitude in children.

Psychotherapist Sharnell Myles, PsyD said, “Young children continue to have a sense of entitlement, which is developmentally appropriate.” She also said that when children give gifts, “they are learning to share, to consider others, how to be cooperative and take turns.”

The First Baptist Church presents this unique opportunity for children to encourage cognitive growth and develop the level of care that fuels this community while also teaching them about budgeting and spending money.

For more information on this event or the First Baptist Church, see the Facebook Event or their website: livermorefallsfirstbaptistchurch.net.

