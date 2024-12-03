The Holiday Craft Fair at Starling Hall in Fayette on Nov. 23 attracted a large turnout. Among the featured items were intricately crafted crochet animals, bracelets, cards, aprons, diamond dot art, photography, paintings, charcuterie and cutting boards and other handmade goods.
Bracelets with buttons are displayed at the Buttons for Babes Giving Circle table, supporting the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Phoenix Food Pantry, and Mount Blue Food Pantry, as a volunteer engages with visitors at the Holiday Craft Fair Nov. 23 at Starling Hall in Fayette. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
