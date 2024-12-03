FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a nearly $3.4 million unorganized territory budget for 2025-26 following a public hearing at the county courthouse.

The proposal is about $1.38 million more than the current budget. It factors in $1.1 million for roads and bridges. The county needs to replace two aging bridges in Salem Township and Madrid Township.

The initial spending plan of nearly $3 million included $750,000 for road/bridges reserve account, but after county Administrator Amy Bernard reviewed the cost she added money to replace the two bridges. She said she was told the bridges will be replaced next summer.

The budget proposal will be sent to the unorganized territory director at the state level. If approved there, it will be sent to the Legislature for approval.

The new budget will go into effect July 1, 2025, and will cover through June 30, 2026.

A second sheriff’s deputy position is also included in the proposal. There is a grant that will help pay for the position, if approved.

Half the land in the county is in the unorganized territory. State police stopped call sharing with the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, and more people are moving into the area. There is one deputy position for the unorganized territory. The budget for two deputies is $188,444.49, an increase of $75,644.49 from this year. The budget for cruiser equipment is $25,000, an increase of $12,500 from this year.

In other business, Bernard announced that sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Bean will retire after 27 years with Sheriff’s Office. He was the county’s first K-9 handler. His last day is Dec. 14.

Bernard thanked Bean for his 27 years of service to the county. Bean was not in attendance.

Commissioners also approved the deputies and sheriff’s administration request to buy Bean’s service weapon to present it to him on his retirement. They are all pitching in their own money to purchase the gun, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. The cost is $450, he said; if it costs more he will pay the remainder out of pocket.

