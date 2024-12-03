RUMFORD — The Friends of the Rumford Public Library will host a holiday party to celebrate the library’s reopening and welcome the new director.

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the Public Room at Rumford Public Library, 56 Rumford Ave.

The library reopened after an extended closure for the removal of asbestos and renovations this fall, and the party will celebrate its grand reopening. This will be an opportunity for library patrons and the community to meet our new library director, Amanda Mesas.

During this event, there will be activities for the children, as well as light refreshments for all. Adults attending will be eligible for a door prize of a $25 Hannaford gift card. And the Friends have heard a rumor that Mrs. Claus may visit!

Tickets for the library’s holiday raffle fund-raiser will be available at this time, as well as at the circulation desk until the drawings at noon on Friday, Dec. 20. Raffle tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. There will be as many winners as there are raffle items! Some items include $50 gift cards from Hannaford, a gift certificate from McDonald’s for a meal for a family of four, a $50 gift certificate for Stickney’s Sweet Stuff, a $25 gift certificate from Island Indulgence, two ski passes and two tubing passes to Black Mountain, and more!

For more information, visit or call the library, 207-364-3661, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

