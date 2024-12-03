JAY — The Christmas Fair held Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church once again brought the community together for fellowship, good food and a chance to win over 100 raffle items.

Anna Lake of Jay greeted people as they entered the Community Center and helped with lunch sales. Every year the kitchen tries to beat the amount of money taken in by the rest of the fair, she said. “There are community faces that we see year after year,” she noted. “We recognize them, know what they are going to buy. Many will get their pies first, then come back because we usually run out. This year we made extra pies.”

Lake said she and her six sisters work together, volunteering on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. “We get along the whole time,” she stated. “No bickering.”

Nancy Anctil and Donna Labbe, retired teachers from Regional School District 73 were busy boxing up fudge, truffles, caramels and other homemade sweets at the candy table. The cookie walk table featured a variety of cookies to choose from while homemade yeast rolls and other foods were found at another.

“Proceeds of the fair are used to provide food to people through the food pantry, help with fuel assistance and give things to the homeless,” Dan Allen, social ministry coordinator for the parish said. “We purchased a number of tents people are living in. We buy clothing and sometimes unusual things. We bought car parts when someone’s brakes were bad.”

Allen said efforts are being made to figure out how to help people stay self sufficient whether that is by providing food through the food pantry or helping with electric bill issues. “Some people have huge bills,” he noted. “We help them get electricity turned back on. They set up a payment plan. We provide oil through donations to the oil fund.”

Children and women with new babies are also assisted, Allen stated. Bottles, diapers, things like that are provided, he said. “A lot if it, it’s really need based,” he added.

One thing many people look forward to at the fair is the annual raffle. This year over 100 items were offered. For $2, 25 tickets could be purchased and put in the bucket of the prize people hoped to win. Baskets or items included a Boston Red Sox-themed basket, Christmas items, Oreo cookie-themed basket, shop vacuum, hand sewn totes, furniture, children’s baskets, a television, sneakers, wine package, gift certificates and much more.

Leah Kelvey of Jay and her mom Tiffany talked over which prizes to try for before placing tickets in the appropriate buckets. At one point Gianna Kelvey, 14-months reached from her mother’s arms towards something that caught her eye.

What I like about the raffle is seeing all the different things, one lady was overheard saying. “You don’t even see them in the stores,” she added.

“This is a busy place,” Martina Eastman of Livermore Falls said. “It’s always so much fun.”

