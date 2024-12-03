MEXICO — All this month, Miguel the Elf will be making his way to businesses in Mexico and Rumford. It’s up to you to locate him everyday, for a chance to win a prize.

It’s an idea from the Mexico Town Office to feature the 5-foot Elf on the Shelf.

Miguel will be moving each day from one business to another in Rumford and Mexico.

Clues will be posted daily on the Town of Mexico Facebook page. Read the clue to figure out where he’s hiding each day. When you find him, have an employee from that business sign your calendar.

Turn in your filled calendar by Dec. 27. The person with the most signatures will win a prize. If there is a tie for the most signatures, then one name will be drawn.

Marilla Couch, director of the Mexico Public Library, noted the following decree that brought Miguel to town:

By order of His Honor, Nicholas XXIII, Commander in Chief of Christmas Province, Mayor of North Pole Village:

Be it known to all concerned that Miguel Juan de Jesus Navidad, Esq. is herewith appointed, for not less than the Christmas Season of 2024, Official Elf Envoy to the Community of Mexico, Oxford County, Maine, USA, and such surrounding municipalities as are deemed needful.

This commission to be administered in service to The Honorable Raquel Welch-Day, Town Manager, and such local notables and community leaders as are found worthy of the Envoy’s services.

To which I set my hand this 7th day of November 2024, as Senior Elf Administrator: Dr. Keith M Davenport, PhD; M Div; E.L.F.

