LIVERMORE FALLS — Maggie Houlihan set the mood for worship Dec. 1 as she played favorite hymns on the organ. At 10:30 a.m., Pastor Russ Thayer welcomed all in attendance. Kay Watson read announcements and led the congregation as they sang two praise songs: “We Gather Together” and “Now Thank We All Our God”. Pastor Russ used Scripture from the Book of Nahum, Chapter 1, Verse 7 as the Call to Worship: “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and He knoweth them that trust in Him.”

During Prayer Time, members of the congregation asked for prayers for family and friends, then the congregation recited “The Lord’s Prayer. Our next hymn was: “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come.” Pastor Russ presented the junior sermon, “Secret Box”. As tithes and offerings were collected, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Let All Things Now Living” on organ and piano. Special music was offered by Randall Pond as he sang “Bless This House”.

Pastor Russ introduced his sermon as he read Scripture from the Book of Colossians, Chapter 1, Verses 3 – 13, and Chapter 2, Verses 6 – 9. He titled his sermon, “Thankfulness In All Things”. After the sermon, we ended our worship as we sang the hymn, “Pass It On”, and after the benediction, we sang “Lord Dismiss Us With Thy Blessing”. As the congregation was leaving the sanctuary, Maggie and Margaret played, “Count Your Blessings”. A Thanksgiving meal was served in the vestry, and, after eating the delicious dinner prepared by Paula Wade and others, many went back to the sanctuary to help decorate for the Christmas Season.

Announcements:

1. The Kid’s Christmas Shopping will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. for all kids, 4 – 12 years of age. Volunteers are needed. Please see Annie Anders if interested.

2. We are holding a “Ladies” Tea and Craft Evening on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. All ladies are invited to share in the fun.

3. On Dec. 14, Pastor Russ will lead a group of carolers around town to sing carols at 4 p.m. After caroling, the group will return to the church to share a “potluck” dessert party at 6 p.m. They will also hold a “Yankee Swap” with one another. The cap on gifts is $15.

4. Christmas Sunday is on Dec. 22, Service at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve Service will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. All are invited to attend both services and enjoy the Christmas Spirit as part of the family of God.

