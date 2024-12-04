MECHANIC FALLS, — Call for contestants! The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to announce its 4th Annual Maine High School Student Guitar Competition. This contest is open to Maine high school students, grades 9-12. Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, 2025, to be judged by members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame.

The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music of Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 48th Annual Induction Ceremony & Show on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls at which time the winner will also perform on stage. The 2024 winner was 14-year-old freshman Jack Marston of Cape Elizabeth High School. Past years’ winners include Owen Field of Hampden Academy and Maddie Yates of Greely High School.

Contestants are required to select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys, and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. For questions and to receive a complete copy of the Competition Rules and Official Entry Form please contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 207-613-5411.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The Museum is the only country music hall of fame museum east of Nashville. The 3000-square foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is an amazing showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life, and preserving the legacy of over 175 inductees from all over the State of Maine. The Museum is open year-round by appointment. To book a tour or visit the Hall of Fame please call 207-654-2227.

The 48th Annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 18th, 2025. New inductees will be honored and a lively concert, showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and living country music legends, will also include a performance by the winner of the guitar contest. For more information follow The Maine Country Music Hall

