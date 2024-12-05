WILTON — Academy Hill School has once again demonstrated its commitment to the community through its annual Food Pass event, which collected a record-breaking 1,391 items for the Wilton Food Pantry this year. The event, held on Nov. 20 capped off a month-long drive to gather nonperishable goods for donation.

“The students, families, and staff bring in nonperishable items to donate to the Wilton Food Pantry, located at the Methodist Church in Wilton. We collect items through the month of November,” said Amy Eustis, school secretary and one of the organizers of the Food Pass. “This was our highest total ever.”

The Food Pass coincided with Kindness Week at Academy Hill, an initiative emphasizing gratitude and acts of kindness. Classrooms engaged in discussions about the importance of giving back, and the event inspired students to participate enthusiastically. “The reward was the students learning about giving back. They looked forward to checking the sign every day to see the total,” Eustis said.

Eustis noted that students eagerly tracked the growing tally, which was updated daily and shared on the school’s Facebook page. “Parents and families really look forward to seeing the new total day by day,” she added.

With a school-wide goal of 1,000 items, students exceeded expectations through friendly competition. “There was a friendly competition between the floors to see who donated the most,” Eustis explained. Grades 2 and 3 [on the bottom floor] faced off against grades 4 and 5 [on the top floor using charts to track donations.

The week concluded with a celebratory Pajama Day, a beloved tradition among students. “You would hear them talking in the hallways about what they were bringing in the next day, or who had contributed from their families,” Eustis said.

The success of this year’s Food Pass reflects the spirit of generosity and community at Academy Hill School. The 1,391 donated items will help support the Wilton Food Pantry’s efforts to assist local families in need.

Copy the Story Link