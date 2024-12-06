FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is sponsoring the 26th Annual Festival of Trees this Saturday, December 7. More than 20 trees and 15 wreaths will be on display at this year’s Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. There will be an auction of the trees starting at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Rotary charitable causes.

Throughout the day there will be music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, and don’t forget the Great Gingerbread Contest in collaboration with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Rules and entry forms can be found here:https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/

The following generous sponsors make the festival po0ssible:
Star
Wiles Remembrance Centers
Bell
Hight Chevrolet
Carol
Jack’s Trading Post
Cullenberg Law Offices
Foothills Management
Hammond Lumber Company
Franklin Savings Bank
Skowhegan Savings Bank
Bangor Savings Bank
RSU 9
Elf
Maine Retirement Annuities
Harris Real Estate
Gingerbread
River Run Farm
Teri and Doug Winslow

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community

Related Stories
Latest Articles