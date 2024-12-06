FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is sponsoring the 26th Annual Festival of Trees this Saturday, December 7. More than 20 trees and 15 wreaths will be on display at this year’s Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. There will be an auction of the trees starting at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Rotary charitable causes.

Throughout the day there will be music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, and don’t forget the Great Gingerbread Contest in collaboration with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Rules and entry forms can be found here:https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/