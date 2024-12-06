JAY — Selectpersons will consider a trial four-day workweek for the Town Office when they meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office.

Several municipalities have adopted four, 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday.

Town Offices in Farmington will begin that schedule Jan. 1, 2025. Livermore Falls started it July 1, and Rangeley started it April 29.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere wrote in her agenda memo that they would like to do a trial from Jan. 6 through Feb. 14, 2025.

“We would propose being open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday,” LaFreniere wrote. “We are currently open to the public 37 hours per week. Under this schedule we would be open 40 hours, including earlier mornings and later evenings.”

The Select Board and staff could review the trial at the board meeting Feb. 10 to decide future schedules.

“If implemented long-term this is an item that would need to be addressed in the union contract,” LaFreniere wrote.

For a trial period, a memorandum of understanding could be developed with the union.

