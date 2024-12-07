Four-year-old Klara Svensson, left, and her 5-year-old sister Astrid Svensson, both from the country of Sweden, smile Saturday while visiting with Santa Claus at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Norlands Road in Livermore. Grandmother Ruth Keister of Norridgewock, who the sisters were visiting, said, “This is wonderful. I have never been here, it’s quite a place.” Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Tillie Page, 4, of Turner places a ticket in a jar Saturday during the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Norlands held at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Norlands Road in Livermore. For the seventh year, the chamber sold $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win Christmas trees decorated by local businesses with proceeds going to the nonprofit selected by each business. The 51st annual Christmas at Norlands was also taking place. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Mairead Charpentier, 7, of Jay strings popcorn Saturday while Kylie Nota, a volunteer from Leeds, looks on during the 51st annual Christmas at Norlands held at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Norlands Road in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Willie Irish reads a book in the mansion Saturday during the 51st annual Christmas at Norlands held at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Norlands Road in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Pvt. Tomlin Suttles of Peru greets visitors Saturday for Christmas at Norlands events at The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. Suttles says he volunteers at the center in the summer and his hobby is participating in Civil War reenactments. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
christmas 2024, Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine, washburn-norlands living history center

Related Stories
Latest Articles