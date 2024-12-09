RANGELEY — A local woman is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a Rangeley business, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

He arrested Brittany Moura, 38, of Rangeley on Friday on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

The theft was reported in November and Caton launched an investigation.

The money appears to have been taken since May, he said.

Moura posted $1,000 cash bail Friday and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

She is scheduled to appear at a Farmington court Feb. 4.

