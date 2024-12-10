CHESTERVILLE — The Select Board met Dec. 5 to discuss proposed salary adjustments, department budgets, and potential cuts for the next fiscal year. Treasurer Erin Norton and Town Clerk Melissa Taylor presented an administrative budget aimed at reducing overall expenses.

Norton proposed a 3% salary increase for most town employees, with the exception of Code Enforcement Officer John Arnold, who requested a $669 raise, equating to nearly 5%. Norton noted Arnold did not receive a raise last year.

Chair Eric Hilton praised his performance, stating, “So John Arnold has done a really great job,” Hilton said. “There’s no complaints about that man. He’s always punctual. Shows up. He’s nice and courteous. He does his job.”

Hilton voiced support for raises. “I believe in giving our people raises,” said Hilton. “Why? Because everybody’s taxes went up and the cost of living has increased … we shouldn’t make them suffer.”

Selectperson Earl Martin argued for larger raises. “I think 3% is low,” he said. “Minimum wage is going up 3.6% as of Jan. 1. My wife got done with a job after 18 years because they wouldn’t give her a pay raise. Because the new people coming in were making as much as she was after 18 years. She walked out. Okay, so we want to keep the talent and the continuity. I think we should consider something higher than 3%.”

Selectperson Jason Ward advocated for consistency in salary adjustments, stating, “Same percentage for everybody. Not just 5% here and 3% here and 2% here.”

Advertisement

The board also addressed cleaning services for the town hall. Norton explained, “The janitor is an employee, but that is a per-week stipend, it is not an hourly wage.” Norton added that the board would likely be surprised by the higher costs if outside cleaning bids were sought, emphasizing the value provided by current cleaner Kaitlin Hilton, who occasionally receives help from her parents.

Budget cuts were also considered, including the health officer line item, which was reduced to zero while retaining the category for potential future use. Norton explained, “We have never had a health officer expense, so we felt like we could zero up that budget but keep the line there, and then if we have a health officer expense, we can address it.” She added, “I hate the idea of taxing people on what-if situations. You can what-if yourself to death.”

The Transfer Station budget discussion will take place Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The Highway Department budget discussion was still being finalized for either December 16 or 17.

In other news, the board accepted Dave Archer’s resignation from the Budget Committee, effective immediately.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link