LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center on Norlands Road bustled with activity Saturday, Dec. 7, as visitors from near and far enjoyed two events taking place at the center.

The 51st Annual Christmas at Norlands was occurring Saturday. The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce for the second year held its Olde Fashioned Christmas at The Norlands Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6-8. For the first five years it was held at Boothby’s Farm Market and Orchard in Livermore.

The chamber event featured 15 trees and five wreaths local businesses had paid a sponsorship fee for, decorated and named the charity it wished to support. The Livermore Public Library had two “trees” constructed of books and related materials – one for children, the other for adults – to raise money for the library. Visitors purchased $1 raffle tickets then placed them in a jar next to whatever tree or wreath they hoped to win.

Private Tomlin Suttles of Peru greeted visitors and assisted them over the snowy walkways when needed. “I volunteer all over the summer at The Norlands,” he said. “Civil War reenactment is my hobby.”

Melissa Gilbert and her son Elijah Gilbert of Livermore were seen with Santa Claus, who sat in the barn. Some of the decorated Christmas trees being raffled were nearby while the wreaths adorned the wall behind him.

Also from Livermore, Whitney Soucy held her one-year old son, Bode Soucy while deciding on which trees to try to win.

Advertisement

Donna Greeley of Jay was visiting the chamber event at The Norlands for the first time. She had attended it at Boothby’s previously, she said.

Sisters Adney and Ruth Boothby of Livermore along with Michelle Maki from Jay were kept busy selling, recording buyer’s contact information and distributing the raffle tickets.

Sisters four-year old Klara and five-year old Astrid Svensson were with their mother and grandmother, Ruth Keister of Norridgewock, whom they were visiting. The younger family lives in the country of Sweden.

“We moved to Norridgewock in 1980 from New Jersey, have lived there since,” Keister said. “This is wonderful. I have never been here, although my kids came with school. It is quite a place.”

In addition to the ornaments decorating each tree, items associated with a chosen theme were also found on the tree, under it or placed nearby. Some trees featured gift cards while ice fishing was the selected theme of several. The tree from Bailey Brothers Ford in Livermore Falls had a variety of items with Ford featured on them.

Many of the jars were already almost completely filled with tickets shortly after noon on Saturday. A few people were seen pushing tickets further down into a jar to make space for their ticket.

Advertisement

Corvin Tracy and his mom, Ariel Hunter, both of Livermore took time to visit and pet the goats in a pen in the barn.

“Somebody is going to be winning some lovely prizes,” was overheard in the background.

Tillie Page, a four-year from Turner had fun placing a ticket in each jar. Later, she and her grandmother Patty Pike of Turner selected cookies at the cookie walk assisted by Julie Farnsworth of Auburn – one of The Norlands volunteers. “We have gone through a lot of cookies,” Farnsworth said. “It is nice to see people out.”

Another volunteer from Auburn, Carolyn Lawson greeted visitors as they entered the mansion. “We are doing pretty well,” she said. “We had lines of people wanting to be the first ones to pick out their cookies. We are down to the less fancy cookies, there are still good ones left.”

Maddilyn Bickford, six-years old from Canton and Tammy Guertin of Sanford had dressed in clothing from the 19th century. Part of Carolyn’s Country Closet, it was a new and popular activity this year. Guertin had difficulty figuring out how to get the large hoop skirt through the doorway in order to have pictures taken in the sleigh outside.

In another room, four-year old Morwenna and her seven-year old brother Mairead Charpentier of Jay were busy making ornaments for the Christmas tree nearby while watched by Kylie Nota, a volunteer from Leeds. It was the first time Mairead had strung popcorn to make a garland.

“It has been a great day,” Ashley Heyer, The Norlands president said. “We are so thankful to our three sponsors. We have had a great crowd, a phenomenal cookie walk and many donations. People are loving it, particularly the activities.”

Heyer noted the partnership with the chamber couldn’t be more delightful.

“Our volunteers are really coming through,” she added.

Copy the Story Link