JAY — The Town Office will join dozens of other town offices in Maine and switch to a four-day workweek in a six-week trial period that is expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2025.
The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the trial, which is to end on Feb. 14, unless the board finds it successful and votes to continue the four-day workweek. Selectpersons will make the decision at a meeting Feb. 10 before the trial period ends.
The trial office hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, which will increase the hours open to 40 from 37.
Currently, the office is closed Wednesday mornings but will be open all day Wednesday during the trial period, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.
“If implemented long-term this is an item that would need to be addressed in the union contract,” LaFreniere said previously.
For a trial period, a memorandum of understanding could be developed with the union.
