FAYETTE – At the beginning of Game Night at Starling Hall on Dec. 6, only two people were present. Lorie Beaulieu, Friends of Starling Hall [FOSH] board member specializing in communications and community member David Dowdy played a game of Five Crowns in the warmth of the grange hall while listening to music.

Beaulieu said that the low attendance was due to the holiday season. She said that one regular couple was in Massachusetts playing the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus, another couple was in Pennsylvania for the holidays, and another in California for the same reason.

According to Beaulieu, the Game Night event has been a regular event taking place on the first Friday of every month. January will mark the one year anniversary since the event’s start.

Beaulieu also shared that the season for Starling Hall’s big events ended in November after their craft fair on Nov. 23. The next big events taking place will be the online auction benefitting the hall and a vegetarian dinner. The annual online auction starts March 22 and ends on April 11, with pickup on the April 12. The vegetarian dinner will be run by Joe Young, past president of FOSH. It will take place on March 29 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

For more information on Starling Hall and future events, visit the FOSH Facebook Page or website: starlinghall.org.

