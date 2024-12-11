FARMINGTON — Jim Kiernan, Public Works foreman and on-call firefighter for the Farmington Fire Rescue Department, was recognized for reaching 40 years of service to the town at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting,

“I am going to embarrass Jim a little bit,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “Jim started in November 1984, at which time many of the staff, including myself, were still in high school or even younger.”

LaCroix noted Kiernan, who reached 40 years of service on Nov. 26, has worked with three Public Works directors, three fire chiefs and eight town managers.

Related Farmington selectmen OK new roof at Community Center

“He has also seen six governors of the state and seven U.S. presidents since becoming an employee of the town,” she said. “Saying that he has seen it all is actually an understatement. He has more institutional knowledge than most of us will ever forget.”

“In an age where employees rarely stay in one place for more than a few years at a time, he is a testament to dedication and longevity,” she added. Kiernan was presented a plaque by LaCroix. He was given a standing ovation by all in attendance at the meeting.

In other business, the board approved a $1.46 million contract with Sheridan Construction Corp. of Fairfield to construct a new roof over the existing one on the Community Center.

Advertisement

A snow melt system was presented by the corporation to the board on June 25 for an alternate solution to the roof. The board needed to know more about the system, which included the use of boilers, so they went with the original plan of a new roof over the existing one.

LaCroix said Tuesday that more research is being done on boilers, so it is not included in the contract. However, a heating system for the center’s ramp is included, even though research on it is ongoing.

“If you decide you don’t want it once we get the information, you can pull out with a change order,” she noted.

“The big push with getting this executed is the ARPA funding,” LaCroix said. “We still have the option to make changes. We are not locked in to anything.”

Related ARPA funds to be used for Farmington Community Center roof

In February 2022, the board voted to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds for the roof. The town received almost $820,000 of which about $93,000 was approved for staff hazard pay during COVID-19 and $4,800 for a broadband study.

Uses for ARPA funds need to be committed by the end of this year with the work completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Voters will be asked to approve remaining funds needed for the project at the annual town meeting in March, LaCroix said. She recommended warrant article wording be “seeking up to” a specified amount in case all information is not available when the warrant must be approved.

“I am glad to see it moving forward,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

Copy the Story Link