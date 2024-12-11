MEXICO — During an emergency, it’s critically important for emergency services to be able to find you.

Having a properly labeled house address number that is visible to first responders is one of the best ways to ensure that help can get to you quickly. Many home within our communities do not have proper house address numbers, making it challenging for first responders to find them.

Proper numbering should always be visible from the road in both directions and measure at least 4 inches in height and one-half inch wide with a contrasting background.

Those who need assistance can simply contact us at the options below and we will contact you to work on getting your address number properly placed so emergency services can reach you if needed.

Please provide us with your name, address and telephone number when contacting us.

Email 911.address@med-careambulance.com, or call 207-364-8748, ext. 3.

