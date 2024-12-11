PERU — Saturday, Dec. 14 will mark 17 years that Barbara Lane has held the Hot Colors Food Pantry Drive, with the donated food and proceeds divided equally between the Servant’s Heart Food Pantry in Peru and the Dixfield Common Food Pantry.

“This year, the need for the food pantries is greater than ever. Food pantries are feeding more people than ever,” said Lane.

The “social event of Peru,” as she calls it, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in bay one on the first floor at the Peru Fire Station, 3 Main St.

Barbara’s Mamma, Elizabeth Lane, 92, will be there. “She’s excited about it and looking forward to sorting out the food items. Good for her. Good for the community.”

Christmas t-shirts will be available for donations. Sizes go quickly.

Barbara added, “Please, no early birds. We need to get set up.”

As far as what is most needed at the food pantries, some requests are peanut butter, oatmeal, soup, canned anything, and cereal.

Barbara noted, “Doing this food drive brings so much joy to my soul. I’m not setting any goals this year, but I am hoping folks are as generous as they have been in years past…Feeling blessed to be able to do this for 17 years.”

Copy the Story Link