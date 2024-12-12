The 48th annual Chester Greenwood Day parade kicks off Saturday, Dec. 7, with a banner leading the way to celebrate the inventor of earmuffs and the town’s festive spirit in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — Braving a biting 25-degree chill, parade spectators lined Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 7, to celebrate the 48th annual Chester Greenwood Day. Known for inventing earmuffs, Greenwood’s legacy was fittingly honored as many attendees donned the winter accessory to ward off the blustery weather.

Excited children cheered as Santa made his appearance, while floats brought creativity and fun to the parade. Highlights included a group dressed as the rock band Kiss, Girl Scouts, a Chester Greenwood impersonator, Garfield, the Grinch, and a Walmart truck sporting an enormous pair of earmuffs.

There was a group of children from a homeschooling co-op hosting a bake sale on Main Street with an enthusiastic young vendor calling out to passersby. Adding to the festive atmosphere, a group of jugglers marched through the parade, skillfully tossing pins in the air while singing festive tunes.

Parade winners were announced in several categories. For adult floats, Kyes Insurance won first place, followed by Regional School Unit 9 in second and Western Mountain Financial Services & United Way in third.

A festive truck adorned with giant ear muffs rolls through the Chester Greenwood Day parade Dec. 7. Girl Scout Troop #2096, walking just behind, earned first place in the walkers category for their spirited participation in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

In the walkers category, Girl Scout Troop No. 2096 won first place, with Purple Rain Horse in second and Smiling Goat Precision Jugglers in third. Foster Career & Technical Education Center won first place for youth floats and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came in second.

The annual event continues to draw families and community members together, celebrating the town’s history and holiday spirit.

For more event details, visit the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce website.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints float earned 2nd place in the Youth Float category at the Chester Greenwood Day parade Dec. 7 in Farmington, delighting spectators with its creative design. Rebecca RIchard/Franklin Journal

The Smiling Goat Precision Jugglers dazzle the crowd Saturday, Dec. 7, with their synchronized juggling during the 48th annual Chester Greenwood Day parade in Farmington. The group won third place in the parade’s walkers category. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

A towering puppet controlled by a skilled performer captures the crowd’s attention Saturday, Dec. 7, during the Chester Greenwood Day parade in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

A parade truck sporting oversized earmuffs pulls a float Saturday, Dec. 7, featuring a lively group dressed as the band Kiss during the Chester Greenwood Day parade in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

The Regional School Unit float, featuring giant earmuffs, captured 2nd place in the Adult Float category at the Chester Greenwood Day parade Dec. 7 in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

A large crowd gathers along the streets, eagerly awaiting the start of the Chester Greenwood Day parade Dec. 7 in Farmington. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

