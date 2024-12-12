FARMINGTON – The Community Center was lit up with Christmas trees on Saturday, Dec. 7. Many people weaved around the trees throughout the day, inspecting them for decorations and items they might want to bid on.

The trees were decorated with lights and baubles as well as items of value that were donated along with the trees by organizations in the community. Items included things such as toys, tools, and gift cards. At the end of the night, people had the chance to bid on trees that they wanted to take home at the auction.

One or two trees were raffled off rather than auctioned. Tickets could be bought at the Rotary Club table.

The Great Gingerbread contest also took place at the Festival of Trees. Five gingerbread sculptures were entered this year with Kristen Swan and Gretchen Dallaire taking first place with their gingerbread men in a sleigh scene, and Quinn Levensalor taking first place in the youth category with a classic gingerbread house.

Throughout the day, performances were provided by the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, the University of Maine at Farmington’s Deep Treble, The Mt. Blue Jazz Band, and the Merry Plinksters.

According to current Rotary Club President Kym Recco, the live auction raised over $30,000 and the raffle trees received over $2,000 in ticket sales that went to Anita’s Hope, a backpack program at the RSU 9 food pantry.

Also present were Santa and Mrs. Claus, who also led a cookie decorating activity in the morning. There was also a functioning holiday train model display.

Copy the Story Link