FARMINGTON — At the selectmen meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 10, Jim Kiernan, Public Works foreman and a call firefighter for the Farmington Fire Rescue Department was recognized for reaching 40 years of service to the town on Nov. 26.

“I am going to embarrass Jim a little bit,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “Jim started in November 1984, at which time many of the staff, including myself, were still in high school or even younger.”

LaCroix noted Kiernan has worked with three Public Works directors, three fire chiefs and eight town managers. “He has also seen six governors of the state and seven U.S. Presidents since becoming an employee of the town,” she said. “Saying that he has seen it all is actually an understatement. He has more institutional knowledge than most of us will ever forget.”

“In an age where employees rarely stay in one place for more than a few years at a time, he is a testament to dedication and longevity,” she added.

Kiernan was presented a plaque by LaCroix. He was given a standing ovation by all in attendance at the meeting.

In other business, selectmen approved a $1.46 million contract with Sheridan Construction in Fairfield to construct a new roof over the existing one on the Community Center.

In July selectmen chose that option as not enough information was known about a snow melt system presented to the board on June 25.

On Tuesday LaCroix said more research is being done on boilers so those are not included in the contract. A heating system for the ramp is included even though research on it is ongoing. “If you decide you don’t want it once we get the information, you can pull out with a change order,” she noted.

“The big push with getting this executed is the ARPA funding,” LaCroix said. “We still have the option to make changes. We are not locked in to anything.”

Selectmen in February 2022 voted to use remaining ARPA funds for the roof. The town received almost $820,000 of which about $93,000 was approved for staff hazard pay during COVID-19 and $4,800 for a broadband study.

Uses for ARPA funds need to be committed by the end of this year with the work completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Voters will be asked to approve remaining funds needed for the project at the annual town meeting in March, LaCroix said. She recommended warrant article wording seeking up to a specified amount in case all information is not available when the warrant is due.

“I am glad to see it moving forward,” Selectman Matthew Smith said.

