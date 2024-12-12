INDUSTRY – On Saturday, Dec. 7, a group of around 30 people could be heard chanting “polar bear” over and over while participants of the annual Polar Bear Dip prepared to enter the freezing waters at Clearwater Lake in Industry.

Participants ranged in age. Gerry Tinguely, one of the first ever participants of this event starting in 1986 was present. Tinguely has participated every year since then. Eight-year-old Clark Frost of Scarborough participated for the first time.

Some people huddled around the boat launch with nothing but a bathing suit and towel, the 22 degree air penetrating their bare skin as their breath crystalized before their faces. Supportive friends and family members all bundled up, encouraged the shivering, half naked “polar bears” as they geared up to jump in.

The crowd counted down from five and participants dashed, some barefooted, through snow and into the icy cold water. Hoots and hollers could be heard as participants were enveloped in the frigid lake water, then again as they raced back out, shivering and teeth chattering.

Dripping wet with the winter wind blowing, participants bundled in towels and blankets and many made a swift exit to their cars to get warm. Most participants were gone within five minutes after entering the water.

Susie Dennison was the last to enter the water, unsure of if she wanted to participate in the Polar Bear Dip, but after most people had left to warm up, she ran into the frigid water and emerged victorious and chilly.

Sam Smith and Dom Giampietro stayed in the icy lake for ten whole minutes, outlasting every other participant by a landslide.

Smith and Giampietro were as red as lobsters when they exited the water. Giampietro said that they heard from a podcast that the cold bath was good for their health.

