FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 hosted a craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 7. The fair took place on the same day as Chester Greenwood Day, so many people were wandering around town, looking for activities to participate in.

The event had a range of vendors including crafts such as woodcarving, crochet, canning, soap making, jewelry making, and more.

Anji Auger is the owner of Spirit Crafts. Her display included unique creations such as hand-sewn dolls and teacup pin cushions. Auger said that she used to collect and sell antiques, but has since started making and selling her crafts.

Suzanne Adams has been working in wood carving for six or seven years. She said that every one of her pieces is original, that she wishes she could recreate her pieces, but that she just designs as she works.

Highland Beadworks was at the fair as well, with many pieces of jewelry and “junk” journals to choose from. Based in Strong, Maine, the owner, Susan Catino, shared that she used to be a pearl stringer in the Boston Jewelers Building in the 1980s. She said that her mother-in-law, who learned from her sister, taught her how to string pearls with silk string, using a hand-knotting method. Catino retired and vowed not to work with pearls ever again, but that five years ago, she found herself drawn back to it as the traditional methods are becoming a lost art.

