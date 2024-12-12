FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met Dec. 10 with Chairperson Dorothy “Dee” Robinson leading discussions that included transportation safety concerns, staff recognitions and community engagement highlights.

Superintendent Christian M. Elkington used his report to emphasize the importance of transportation safety, drawing from his Nov. 15 newsletter. “Did you know that school bus travel is the safest mode of transportation in the United States?” he asked, highlighting that RSU 9’s transportation system is among the better-insured programs according to district insurers.

However, Elkington acknowledged areas for improvement. “We know we are not perfect and that mistakes happen. When they do, we immediately work to diagnose the problem and address it with the driver involved to prevent a recurrence,” he said.

Elkington stressed the need for students, parents, and staff to work together to maintain safety. He noted they are seeing an increase in the number of students not following RSU 9 transportation safety expectations, which increases distractions.

To reduce distractions and ensure a safe environment, the district is emphasizing strict adherence to guidelines, including following the driver’s instructions, staying seated and maintaining low noise levels. He reminded families that violations could result in disciplinary actions, including suspension of bus riding privileges. “All RSU 9 students must follow our district’s transportation expectations so that all students can arrive at school and return home safely each and every day,” Elkington said.

The board took time to honor staff members for their exceptional contributions. Elizabeth Tracy, an Ed Tech III at Cape Cod Hill School, was named support staff member of the month for October. Robinson praised Tracy’s dedication and impact on the school community. “Liz is a student-centered support staff member who is always a team player,” Robinson said. “She holds herself and everyone around her to high standards. Liz is incredibly dependable and can always be counted on to get her job done.”

Robinson also shared how Tracy’s positivity resonates throughout the school. “Her positive attitude and unwavering support make her an invaluable asset to our school and community,” she said, adding that Tracy is always looking for new ways to support students and is proactive in offering assistance.

The professional staff member of the month for October was music teacher Grace Libby, who teaches music at Cape Cod Hill School and Cascade Brook School. “Grace is a shining example of dedication and positivity,” Robinson said, praising Libby’s ability to create a safe and encouraging classroom environment.

Robinson elaborated on Libby’s unique teaching style and community involvement. “Gracie’s engaging lessons, such as her fourth graders’ rapid progress in learning the recorder, demonstrate her creativity and commitment to students,” she said. “Her collaborative spirit is evident in her work with other teachers, such as the PE department, to create unique learning experiences. She’s always ready to lend a hand, whether it’s participating in talent shows or organizing bake sales and donation drives for hurricane victims.”

Robinson noted that Libby’s efforts extend beyond the classroom. “Gracie’s genuine care for students is reflected in her efforts to build personal connections with each of them. She prioritizes their well-being, listens attentively, and fosters a positive and supportive environment,” she said.

The board also reflected on the district’s participation in the Chester Greenwood Day parade. Robinson commended the Foster Career and Technical Education Center for its representation. She said she counted many programs represented like carpentry, law enforcement and fire safety programs. She also thanked the staff at Holman House for hosting a cocoa and cookies reception.

Elkington expressed his admiration for the students at Mt. Blue High School, noting their maturity and positivity when he was walking through the halls recently. “I’m so impressed by how these young adults carry themselves,” he said. “They greet you with a smile, say hello, and act in such a positive way,” he said.

In other news, Todd “Will” Jones, a Farmington representative on the RSU 9 board of directors, has submitted his resignation, citing increasing work commitments.

The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for Jan, 14, 2024.

