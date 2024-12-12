FARMINGTON — Selectmen at the Nov. 26 meeting unanimously chose a $1.46 million construction plan for the Community Center roof submitted by Sheridan Construction of Fairfield. That amount does not include boiler selection.

In the late 1990s, a structural analysis of the roof determined it didn’t meet modern snow load requirements, it was noted in 2021. A rubber membrane was installed to stop leaks, but nothing more was done due to the cost.

Sheridan had presented their plan to build a new roof over the existing one but in July a second, snow melt option was presented selectmen. They voted to proceed with the original plan as they felt not enough information was known about the snow melt option.

On Tuesday, Wesley Jordan of Sheridan Construction shared the latest proposal for the roof. He said the total cost to do everything for the building would be a little more than $1.6 million. He said the overbuild on top of the existing roof came in less than was originally estimated but it was discovered 200 amps for the rooftop unit is not adequate and has to be upgraded to 400 amps.

There was discussion on oil vs. propane boilers, whether units should be rooftop or ground, and a new snow melt option for the accessibility ramp into the Community Center.

Former Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Foster spoke of plans to bring a natural gas pipeline to Farmington. “I don’t know where that is at,” he said. He noted efficiency is lost with oil, there is more modulation with gas, which typically is more efficient.

Advertisement

The Community Center has no air exchange now, proposed changes will allow for that, Foster said. There are times in the summer it can’t be used due to high temperatures inside, he noted.

Partial funding of the project will come from ARPA funds, the rest will go out for short term lending, LaCroix stated. The town has very little debt load now, she noted.

LaCroix said she wasn’t asking for approval as there was a lot to take in, that could be done at the next meeting.

“We need to address this,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil said. He had no problem making a recommendation that evening. The Community Center is a gem in the community that shouldn’t be lost, the town is halfway towards financing the roof with the ARPA funds, he noted.

The roof project is for the taxpayers’ benefit, it is an 80-year-old building, Foster said. Farmington was forward thinking to build a Community Center that big, he noted.

Copy the Story Link