FARMINGTON — Join Bloom Academy of Dance [formerly Thomas Performing Arts Center] for a festive winter holiday spectacular this season. Many young local dancers from Bloom Academy of Dance [B.A.D.] have been working hard on amazing choreography and honing their technique as they prepare to celebrate the season with holiday spirit.

This spectacular promises to be truly unforgettable. It will feature an array of surprises, including performances by our own “Mariah Carey”, a Rockette-inspired kickline, dancing swans, and hippopotami. With interactive games, exciting prizes, laughter, and additional performances from local talents, this event is not to be missed. Tickets for all three shows are now available.

Show dates are:

• Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m.

All three shows will be at the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus located at 129 Seamon Road, Farmington. Tickets are $22 per person and snacks will be available at intermission. Tickets are available from the Facebook event, here, https://30921.danceticketing.com/r/events/ and will also be available at

the door [cash or Venmo].

