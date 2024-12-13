The Franklin County Fiddlers, under the direction of Steven Muise, will hold its annual concert and reunion “Home For The Holidays” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington. Muise loves to see the alumni join the performance.
Admission is by donation and will be open seating. All donations received at the door will be presented to the FAEM/ECU Heat Fuel Assistance Fund that benefits qualifying Franklin County residents. For a donation, refreshments will be served during intermission by the Old South Church youth to benefit their Pancakery, a free brunch served monthly on a Sunday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The brunch is eat in or take out.
The Franklin County Fiddlers and their “Home For The Holidays” event is not affiliated with the Old South First Congregational Church. The Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.
