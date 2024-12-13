WILTON — St. Luke’s Annual Santa’s Workshop will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Wilton. (Snow date is Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.) Your child will be able to shop for their adult loved ones and reinforce the spirit of giving. Most gifts are either 25, 50, or 75 cents. There is also a one-dollar table.

Younger children needing assistance will be helped by an “elf” as parents wait in the kitchen with snacks and coffee. Shoppers will be sent home with gift bags, tissue paper, and gift tags so they can wrap the treasures they find at home.

St. Luke’s Episcopel Church, 59 High St., Wilton (at the corner of High & School Streets). For more information call 645-2639 www.stlukeswilton.org.

In case of storm, check the St. Luke’s Facebook page for announcements

