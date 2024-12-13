FARMINGTON — After four years of dedication to the art of original and professional writing, seniors in the University of Maine at Farmington’s Creative Writing program will present readings from their capstone projects. This Senior Seminar will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m., in The Landing, in the UMF Olsen Student Center. This event is free and open to the public.

The following talented writers will share their fiction, essays, poetry and screenplays.

Cooper Davis, Scarborough,

Milo Gaudette, Camden,

Wilson Krause, Lyndon, Ver.,

Sean Maher, Pleasant Point,

Tori Oliveira, New Bedford, Mass.,

Jacob Piechowski, Georgetown and Windham,

Manu Ritchie, Eliot,

Sarah Sanford, Merrimac, Mass.,

Michaela Terlizzi, North Andover, Mass.,

Niko Wilson, South Paris.

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction.

Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors.

Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Sandy River Review, a student-run literary magazine; or The Farmington Flyer, a university newspaper.

Many students majoring in creative writing also have second majors in English, interactive media and other creative studies. This year’s seniors have additional minors in editing and publishing, film studies, art, music and video game studies.

