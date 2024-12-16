• Samuel P. Kelly, 23, Westbrook, violation condition of release, Monday, Dec. 9, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason Dumney, 48, Wilton, warrant violation of bail, Friday, Dec. 13, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Colby Blake, 39, Brownfield, violation condition of release, Saturday, Dec. 14, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Candance Dotolo, 44, Phillips, violation condition of release, Sunday, Dec. 15, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link