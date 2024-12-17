FARMINGTON — Eight Franklin County residents were recognized Tuesday as Spirit of America Foundation Tribute award recipients by Franklin County commissioners.

The awards are given by towns to people or groups for their volunteerism, dedication and outstanding community service.

Not all awardees were able to attend the meeting and one award was given posthumously to the late Stephen Philbrick of Rangeley. Philbrick, who served on many boards in Rangeley, died unexpectedly in April 2023.

Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township read the names and issued the awards to the residents.

The recipients are:

• April Demers of Weld for being the “spark plug” of the Weld Recreation Department. “She does so much to involve the children in healthy, creative activities,” according to the award.

• Frank Donald of Wilton for his “dedication to the town of Wilton, his community and for his volunteerism. He worked as the director for the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department for 35 years.

• Dale Welch of Jay, awarded by the town of Wilton, for his dedication to the town, his community and for his volunteerism. He worked for the town for 39 years.

• Wendy Boyle of Eustis for helping run the free clothing boutique and providing clothing for anyone in need. “She is a member of the Lions Club and volunteers for event held in town or schools, always willing to lend a helping hand,” according to the award. She is also a librarian in that town.

• Duayne Boyd of Strong has worked for the town of Strong since 1998. “He played an intricate role in the cleanup efforts from the damaging storms we had last year,” according to the award information. He also volunteers for the Water Department, is the 911 officer for new homeowners and he helps family who have lost loved ones by assisting them with cemetery inquiries. He has also been on the Fire Department for about 40 years and has been the fire chief for several years.

• Stephen Philbrick of Rangeley was recognized for his lifetime of accomplishments, which are far-reaching beyond his civil service to the town of Rangeley. His love of the region was shown through his service to his community, beginning as far back as 1980. He amassed over 39 years of commitment to various boards, including the Select Board, committees and commissions during that time, according to award information.

• Donald Oliver of Chesterville is the owner of a lawn care and backhoe business. He was recognized by Chesterville as a “hard working and willing to give an extra hand, never expecting anything in return. He is an amazing community member, and he is known for helping anyone in need, whether it’s to plow someone out, help a neighbor with yard work. He also was very involved in creating the town’s playground behind the Town Office. Don is an asset to the town of Chesterville.”

• Janice Sweeney of Jay is recognized for her “exemplary citizenship and outstanding achievement of honor brought upon the community.” As a lifelong member of the community for over 70 years she began volunteering in the 1970s at the snack shack for athletic games and has continued to volunteer at the VFW Post 3335, the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Food Cupboard, participates in hosting free dinners at the St. Rose Community Center and service on the local board of Special Olympics.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton said county commissioners used to chose the participants in the award process instead of the town. So, Brann said one person was missing from the list of recipients — Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

Brann said LaFreniere deserves a Spirit of American Foundation Tribute for all of the work she did when the town received heavy flood damage in 2023 and getting the roads back open, with three of the most damaged roads repaired and reopened this year.

