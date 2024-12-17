MEXICO — Coulthard’s Pools & Spas has been offering the best pool deals and installation and hot tub and spa installation and service in Oxford County and Franklin County since the Coulthard family opened the business in 1985.

About Owners Craig and Becky Coulthard, Stephanie Turner, sales and marketing, said, “I think their style of business is what’s kept them here for as long as it has. We try really hard to make sure that we build that relationship with a client or a customer and make sure that they’re happy with what they’re getting from us.”

Turner said that for the Christmas season, the 454 River Road business will take 10 percent off any Strong Spa. Strong is the only brand spa Coulthard’s is currently selling.

“We like them because they have a built-on hard cover, and very good outside in Maine weather. The ones we sell are typically 74.5 by 74.5 inch — almost 6 by 6 feet. There’s not a lot involved with maintenace. Basically, sanitizer is your most important thing. And if your use it a lot, make sure that you drain it and refill it periodically,” she noted.

Turner said that there are therapeutic benefits that come with use of a spa, especially for people that have neuropathy, arthritis, or a bad back. Of course, there’s nothing like being able to soak in a warm tub after a day outside skiing.

If you buy a spa here, Coulthard’s will bring it to you and install it, but they do not do the electrical work involved. They have a flat rate delivery fee, depending on location.

“We put the hot tub in place, hook the hot tub up with the wire left by the electrician. We fill it, get it running, program it and answer any questions the client has about how to control it,” said Turner.

Go to coulthardspools.net for more information, and also where there is a link to the Strongspas.com

Turner said, “They’re only doing replacement liners for inground pools and above ground pools. They’re only installing above ground pools, no longer doing inground pools due to lack of help.”

At Coulthard’s Pools & Spas, they not only sell pools, hot tubs and spas, they also service them and sell equipment in the store. Stop by the store to check out all of what we have and the services we offer.

She said there’s only four people working for the business now, and a high schooler who helps out during the summer.

Coulthard’s has gift certificates and stocking stuffers like pool floats, as well as spa and pool chemicals.

Typical winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, but people are encouraged to call for the most current hours.

Coulthard’s can be reached at 207-364-7665 or at coulthardspools454@gmail.com

