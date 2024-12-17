MEXICO — All this month, Miguel the Elf will be making his way to businesses in Mexico and Rumford. It’s up to you to locate him everyday, for a chance to win a prize.

It’s an idea from the Mexico Town Office to feature the 5-foot Elf on the Shelf.

Miguel will be moving each day from one business to another in Rumford and Mexico.

Clues will be posted daily on the Town of Mexico Facebook page. Read the clue to figure out where he’s hiding each day. When you find him, have an employee from that business sign your calendar.

Turn in your filled calendar by Dec. 27. The person with the most signatures will win a prize. If there is a tie for the most signatures, then one name will be drawn.

Copy the Story Link