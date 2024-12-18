REGION — The Maine Agricultural Mediation Program (MAMP) has released its 2025 wall calendar. The calendar, which showcases original artwork by Maine-based artists, celebrates the theme of “Farming and Tending to the Land and Sea Throughout the Seasons” and is available for sale on the organization’s website.

MAMP, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Mediation Program, is managed by University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The program aims to support and promote the agricultural community in Maine by providing mediation services and resources.

The 2025 calendar features twelve original images, which capture the essence of farming and the connection between farmers and the land and sea. From vibrant fields of crops to serene coastal scenes, each image tells a unique story of the agricultural journey throughout the seasons.

Measuring 8.5 x 11 inches, the calendar is designed with wire binding for easy hanging. Copies are now available for purchase for $10, which includes shipping. Visit Extension’s website to order. All proceeds from the calendar sales will directly support the Maine Agricultural Mediation Program and its efforts to assist farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in Maine.

MAMP supports farmers and families in discussions surrounding priorities, goals and decision-making as it relates to changes in the future of the farm, immediate markets and relationships with lenders. Mediation is voluntary and confidential. It can help resolve conflict around topics that include agricultural loans, conservation programs, wetland determinations, pesticides, family farm transition, lease issues, neighbor disputes and worker/employer disagreements. Visit the program website to learn more about agricultural mediation at UMaine Extension.

