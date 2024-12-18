PORTLAND — With the arrest of the alleged shooter in the UnitedHealthcare case, “ghost guns” have once again emerged at the forefront of national discourse on gun violence prevention. The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is calling on Maine legislators to ban ghost guns in the upcoming legislative session.

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that are either purchased as a kit or separate pieces by customers and assembled into fully functioning firearms at home, or guns printed at home by a 3D printer.

Manufacturers of ghost guns knowingly sell these unserialized components, allowing purchasers to assemble a firearm at home without going through a background check or following any other state or federal laws around gun purchases. Evidence indicates that the use of ghost guns in crimes has increased exponentially in recent years, and that sales of ghost gun parts and kits has increased significantly in recent years as well.

“I don’t see any reason for manufacturers to market unserialized gun components other than to allow purchasers to circumvent the law,” said Nacole Palmer, executive director for the Maine Gun Safety Coalition. “No matter who you are or what your views are, I think all of us can agree that there isn’t ever a good reason for a company to sell firearm components explicitly marketed as unserialized and untraceable.”

The Biden Administration announced new rules in 2022 that regulated ghost guns, including requiring that the receiver part of a firearm has serial numbers. However, there are online retailers that sell frames that are incomplete, requiring the purchaser to do some minor drilling and assembly at home. By selling incomplete frames, the manufacturer can skirt federal rules—which allows criminals to easily access weapons they are legally barred from purchasing or possessing.

There are actions states can take. For instance, state legislation can require purchasers – who “finish” the assembly of ghost guns – to ensure that the complete firearm is serialized, thus banning the possession of unserialized and untraceable guns. This allows firearm enthusiasts who want to assemble their own gun to still do so – they simply have to ensure the final product follows the law.

“Ghost guns are a threat to Maine communities, and we urge our state lawmakers to take up this vital issue in the upcoming session,” said Palmer.

At the moment, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition is also actively gathering signatures to put an Extreme Risk Protection Orders initiative on the ballot. Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) empower family members to go directly to a court when a loved one is in crisis and may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Through due process, a judge can temporarily limit someone’s access to deadly weapons. In the 21 other states with ERPOs, these laws have been effectively used to disarm people who threatened mass shootings, including school shootings, as well as been proven to reduce suicide, currently the leading cause of firearm death in Maine, especially for men.

Copy the Story Link