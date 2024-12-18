To the Editor:

In Maine, approximately 135,000 people 50 and older live alone and are at higher risk of social isolation and loneliness. If there is one thing the pandemic made clear, it is that personal connections are vital to our mental and physical well-being.

With the holidays upon us, feelings of loneliness and isolation can be heightened, particularly if we have lost a loved one in the past year. A survey conducted by AARP found that three-in-ten respondents (31%) say they have felt lonely during past holiday seasons. In addition, four-in-ten (41%) respondents say they have worried about a friend or family member feeling lonely during the holidays. Fortunately, the holidays give us a reason to connect.

AARP Maine has posted a guide with resources for Mainers who may be experiencing loneliness. Some of the resources include a tool to measure your risk for isolation, an invitation to receive a friendly phone call from an AARP volunteer, opportunities to volunteer, and information on local services. The guide includes additional support for family caregivers. You can find the guide here: https://states.aarp.org/maine/isolation.

We often experience more kindness from strangers during the holidays. Perhaps if each one of us can commit to being that “kind stranger” we can all have a meaningful impact in another person’s life. A simple act of kindness – a friendly call, an offer to help with shopping, sharing a laugh over a cup of tea – can make all the difference to someone who is lonely.

André Chassé

Volunteer State President

AARP Maine

Copy the Story Link