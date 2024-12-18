Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The shelter also offers in-shelter services at very reasonable prices. A pet nail trim is only $10 per pet. They also offer microchip services for $20 for each pet. Pet ID tags are $5 per tag. Frontline treatments for animals under 70 pounds is $10. For larger animals over 70 pounds is $15 The shelter also offers Cat Spay/Neuter Vouchers for $40 per pet.

Leo – Leo is a sweet dog boy who has had a hard journey. He is very eager to explore, so be prepared for him to walk you, not the other way around! He has a bad flea allergy, so his human would need to make sure he gets regular treatments to avoid skin issues. He will love living in a home with no children or other animals, spending time with you and enjoying peace and quiet at long last! Make an appointment to meet this special guy today!

Esme – Esme is a little lady who loves to lounge and let you approach her for affection. She’ll give you a discerning sniff and decide if she’s ready, but when she is, she purrs and soaks up all the love. She loves to be up high and watch the activity below. Once she transitions into her forever home, she’ll be so comfortable to explore, she may start seeking you out herself! Come visit Esme and the other cats here Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Copy the Story Link