RUMFORD — The River Valley Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 24 at 184 Congress St. on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The event is a collaboration of American Legion Post 24 members and volunteers from the Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen in Mexico.

Michelle Williams, the organizer of the soup kitchen, and an organizer of Sunday’s Christmas dinner, said the dinner will include a turkey and ham buffet “with all the fixings” and cookies and pies for dessert. A cash bar will also be open for those who want alcoholic beverages, Williams said.

“It’s gonna be a way for people from two different vulnerable groups of people to get to know each other,” Robinson said, referring to elderly veterans who go to the Legion for fellowship and socializing, and homeless and needy members of the community who come to meals at the soup kitchen in Mexico.

“It’s just a way of bringing everybody together to get to know their neighbor. I think it will be a chance for the whole community to get to know each other more than they do,” Williams said about why the volunteers are hosting the dinner.

Another reason for the collaboration is that the Legion is a nonprofit organization and they need a new roof for their building, Williams said.

Donations will be accepted during the Christmas Dinner, and the event includes a DJ and karaoke music. Santa will be there with candy canes and toys for children, she said.

“So, I felt it would be a way for another nonprofit to help and show the community that people can collaborate together from two different towns for a common cause,” Williams said, noting the donations received from the Christmas meal will be split between the two nonprofits.

